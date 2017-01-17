College Sports

Lewis-Clark State: Brooke Cushman will replace Gary Picone as athletic director

Associate Athletic Director Brooke Cushman is replacing Gary Picone, who is retiring this summer, LCSC President J. Anthony Fernandez announced Tuesday.

Picone has been the athletic director since 2006.

Cushman, a Lewiston native, has served as associate athletic director and assistant athletic director since 2006 and as tournament director of the NAIA World Series since 2011. The change takes place July 1.

