College of Idaho women’s swimming moves up in national coaches poll

With four swimmers who rank among the top 10, the College of Idaho rose to No. 7 in the NAIA women’s swimming coaches poll released Monday.
Maddy Kelly (No. 5 in 50 freestyle, No. 9 in 100 free), Kiera Supple (No. 5 in 200 backstroke, No. 9 in 100 back), Aunika Torres (No. 7 in 200 breaststroke) and Mckayla Stevens (No. 5 in 400 individual medley, No. 10 in 200 IM) lead the Coyotes in the individual rankings.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Fourth-ranked Angelo State handed the Crusaders (4-4, 2-0 GNAC) a 96-80 loss in the South Park Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas.
