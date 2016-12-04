Idaho Vandals, Colorado State to play in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The Idaho football team won’t need to leave the state for its first bowl game since 2009.
The Vandals will play Colorado State of the Mountain West in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22 at Albertsons Stadium. Game time is 5 p.m. on ESPN.
This is the Vandals’ third bowl appearance in program history, all in Boise. Colorado State leads the all-time series with Idaho, 4-3. The last meeting was a 36-34 Rams win in Fort Collins, Colo.
Idaho, a double-digit underdog, beat Southern Miss 42-35 in the 1998 game, and beat Bowling Green 43-42 on a last-second pass play in 2009.
Idaho (8-4, 6-2 Sun Belt) finished fourth in the Sun Belt this season behind Appalachian State, Arkansas State and Troy. Idaho won its regular season finale against Georgia State on Saturday 37-12, extending its winning streak to four games.
The Vandals are one of the rare exceptions of a bowl-bound team that actually surrendered more points (357) than it scored (339). Led by junior quarterback Matt Linehan, who has thrown for 2,803 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, Idaho’s offense averages 28.3 points per game. The defense gives up an average of 29.8 points per game and has the 17th worst pass defense in the nation, giving up 270 yards per game through the air.
Colorado State (7-5, 5-3 Mountain West) finished the regular season on a high note, winning its final two games over New Mexico and eventual conference champion San Diego State. The Rams have started two quarterbacks this season in Collin Hill and Nick Stevens. Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury in October that paved the way for Stevens, who was second team All-Mountain West in 2015, to reclaim the job. Stevens has thrown for 1,491 yards, 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The offense also features three different running backs with at least 500 rushing yards (Dalyn Dawkins, Izzy Matthews and Marvin Kinsey Jr.).
The Rams average 34.1 points per game (38th) and surrender 27.8 (t-62nd).
Colorado State almost pulled off an epic comeback on the blue earlier this season against Boise State, successfully recovering a pair of onside kicks before ultimately losing 28-23.
Tickets for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl can be found at ticketmaster.com. Tickets begin at $20. Club seating and suites are available through Boise State at (208) 426-4737.
