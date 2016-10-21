New $30M arena planned for Idaho Vandals basketball, volleyball teams

The University of Idaho announced a plan Friday to build an arena for its basketball and volleyball teams.
The new athletics facility, called the Idaho Arena, will have 4,700 seats and cover 70,000 square feet, according to the Friday morning news release.
The arena is expected to cost $30 million and will sit on the north side of the Kibbie Dome. It will provide a space for the women’s and men’s volleyball and basketball teams, as well as extra space for non-sporting events, the university states.
“A modern, stand-alone arena puts our athletics program on a better footing in Division I athletics. It will allow us to recruit student-athletes that help us consistently contend for championships in basketball and volleyball. An adaptable facility also provides the flexibility for a wide range of other functions, including concerts, conferences and other programming for students and the community,” said university President Chuck Staben in a statement.
The arena has been part of a 47-year-long discussion, according to UI. Donors have already contributed $13 million to the project, according to the news release.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
