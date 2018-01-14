It’s been decades since Boise State men’s basketball created this much buzz

More Videos 2:06 Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes Pause 1:33 Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 3:05 New Year's Eve 2016: The night GlowTato came to life 2:16 Boise River flood damage could cost millions along Greenbelt 2:12 Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor" 2:21 Ely Portillo explains the house flipping comeback Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch Boise State coach Leon Rice wade through the Boise River Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice waded through the Boise River, true to his word, after fans sold out Taco Bell Arena for the Jan. 13, 2018, game against San Diego State. (Video courtesy of Boise State) Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice waded through the Boise River, true to his word, after fans sold out Taco Bell Arena for the Jan. 13, 2018, game against San Diego State. (Video courtesy of Boise State) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

