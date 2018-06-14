Former MLB pitcher Mat Latos sparks massive brawl at independent league game
Ex-Major League Baseball player Mat Latos was ejected from a Can-Am baseball game in Little Falls, New Jersey, on June 9, after he sparked a bench-clearing brawl between the his current team, the New Jersey Jackals, and the Rockland Boulders.
