Ground crews attempt to clear the standing water to make the field playable for the NCAA college baseball regionals championship finals at McKethan Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Gainesville Sun via AP Cyndi Chambers
FAU beats Kowar, Florida 7-4, sets up winner-takes-all final

The Associated Press

June 04, 2018 07:11 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

Joe Montes drove in three runs, two of them in another big inning, and Florida Atlantic beat overall No. 1 seed and defending national champion Florida 7-4 Monday to set up a winner-takes-all finale in the NCAA baseball tournament's Gainesville Regional.

The Owls (43-18-1) sent 10 batters to the plate during a five-run third inning, getting two-run singles from David Miranda and Montes. Montes brought home another run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

FAU and Florida (44-18) will play again later Monday, with the winner advancing to the super regionals to face Auburn and No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize. The first game was delayed 4 hours, 41 minutes because of pending rain.

Florida had two players drafted during the game: Third baseman Jonathan India and right-hander Brady Singer. Starter Jackson Kowar, also expected to go early in the draft, continued his recent struggles. Kowar (9-5) gave up seven runs (four earned) on a season-high 11 hits and four walks in six innings. He has lost his last three starts.

The Owls countered with side-arm closer Zach Schneider, who threw 100 pitches in five innings — both career highs. Schneider (7-1) allowed six hits and three runs, and struck out five.

Florida's bigger problem was slowing down the hot-hitting Owls, who have scored five or more runs in an inning four times in four regional games.

