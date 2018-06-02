Mississippi'sCole Zabowski (14) is congratulated by teammates following his two-run home run against Saint Louis during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Mississippi'sCole Zabowski (14) is congratulated by teammates following his two-run home run against Saint Louis during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, June 2, 2018. The Oxford Eagle via AP Bruce Newman

Sports

Rolison 13Ks, Ole Miss big inning to beat Saint Louis 9-2

The Associated Press

June 02, 2018 08:13 PM

OXFORD, Miss.

Ryan Rolison had a career-high 13 strikeouts in seven innings and Ole Miss got two-run homers from Cole Zabowski and Tyler Keenan to beat Saint Louis 9-2 on Saturday night in the NCAA Oxford Regional.

The Rebels (47-15), the No. 4 national seed, fell behind 2-0 early in their regional opener that came a day later than scheduled because of flooding rains Friday.

Rolison (10-4), a sophomore lefty, allowed four hits, walked three and hit two other batters.

Zabowski hit a tying homer, his 10th, in a six-run second inning that put Ole Miss ahead to stay. An inning later, Keenan hit his ninth homer to make it 8-2.

Billikens starter Miller Hogan (10-4) allowed nine runs, three of them unearned, in three innings.

Nick Reeser had two hits, including an RBI double that put Saint Louis (38-19) up 1-0 in the first inning.

Ole Miss plays Tennessee Tech (49-9) on Sunday, and Saint Louis faces Missouri State (39-16) in an elimination game.

