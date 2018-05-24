Seahawks' Doug Baldwin on President Trump regarding protesting NFL players: "He's an idiot"

Doug Baldwin does not like, at all, the NFL's new policy on conduct during the national anthem at games.
The Seahawks' wide receiver likes Donald Trump even less.
Baldwin responded Thursday to President Trump's comments earlier in the day that protesting NFL players may not belong in this country.
"He's an idiot, plain and simple," Baldwin said following Seattle's third practice of offseason organized team activities.
On Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced owners had approved a new policy mandating all league personnel who are on the field during the anthem at games to stand and respect it. The policy gives Goodell the power to discipline as he sees fit any player or league personnel that sit, kneel or otherwise protest or make a statement or gesture during the anthem, as Michael Bennett and up to eight of his Seahawks teammates did at games last season.
The policy also says players can opt to stay in their locker rooms during the anthem.
Trump said on Fox News Channel Thursday morning that while he supports the NFL's anthem policy, he did not like the part that permits players to stay off the field during the playing of "The Star Spangled Banner" at stadiums.
"I don’t think people should be staying in the locker rooms,” Trump told the show FOX and Friends. “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem, or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem.”
Asked about what Trump said, Baldwin said at Seahawks' headquarters in Renton: "He’s an idiot, plain and simple.
"I mean, listen, I respect the man because he’s a human being first and foremost, but he’s just being more divisive, which is not surprising. It is what it is. But for him to say that anybody who doesn’t follow his viewpoints or his constituents’ viewpoints should be kicked out of the country, it’s not very empathetic. It’s not very American-like, actually. It’s not very patriotic. It’s not what this country was founded upon.
"It’s kind of ironic of me that the President of the United States is contradicting what our country is really built on.”
