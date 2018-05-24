Norwegian minister wants to lead World Anti-Doping Agency

FILE - In this Monday March 13, 2017 file photo, Linda Hofstad Helleland, Vice-President of the world anti-doping agency, WADA, and Norway's Minister of Culture, attends a round-table event during the opening day of the 2017 world anti-doping agency annual symposium, at the Swiss Tech Convention Center, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Helleland, the agency’s vice president since 2016, tells British broadcaster the BBC “there is a need for change,” and she would like to run in next year’s election. Keystone via AP, File Valentin Flauraud