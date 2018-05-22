Letter: USA Taekwondo wasn't shy about punishing Lopezes

FILE - This Aug. 22, 2008, file photo shows Steven Lopez, right, celebrating with his brother and coach Jean after defeating Azerbaijan's Rashad Ahmadov in a bronze medal match for the men's taekwondo -80 kilogram class at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Two-time Olympic champion Steven Lopez complained to the U.S. Olympic Committee that he was subject to an ``institutionalized witch hunt'' designed to undermine his success _ a piece of Congressional testimony offered by USA Taekwondo to undercut the notion that the organization was unwilling to discipline its top athletes for sex-abuse and other cases. Lopez is currently under suspension while the U.S. Center for SafeSport investigates a case against him. His brother and coach, Jean, has been permanently banned for sexual misconduct. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo