The Jets built Cup contender by drafting, developing talent

Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27), Mark Scheifele (55), Dustin Byfuglien (33) and Patrik Laine (29) celebrate Byfuglien's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference final, Saturday, May 12, 2108, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Canadian Press via AP John Woods