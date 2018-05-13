Referee on FIFA World Cup list investigated in Saudi Arabia

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016 file photo, Fiji's Alvin Singh is yellow carded by referee Fahad Al Mirdasi of Saudi Arabia during a group C match of the men's Olympic football tournament between Germany and Fiji at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. A World Cup-bound referee, who is one of Asian football’s most experienced officials, has been placed under investigation in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Football Federation removed Fahad Al Mirdasi from overseeing the King’s Cup final on Saturday, May 12, 2018 after referred him to administrative investigators. Eugenio Savio, file AP Photo