A former heavyweight champ makes his return in UFC's debut in Boise

Fresh off a six-month suspension for a failed doping test, former champion Junior dos Santos takes on Blagoy Ivanov in a heavyweight bout main event scheduled for UFC Fight Night 133 on July 14 at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
Dos Santos (18-5-0), who is originally from Brazil but now fights outs of South Florida, hasn't set foot in the Octagon since he challenged Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title last May, losing by technical knockout. The 34-year-old was sidelined after a failed drug test in August. The United States Anti-Doping Agency reduced the suspension to six months after it was found that a contaminated supplement led to the failed test.
Ivanov (16-1-0), a 31 year-old Bulgarian, is making his UFC debut after fighting previously in the World Series of Fighting and Bellator MMA.
Two more bouts scheduled for Boise also were announced Monday. James Vick (13-1-0) challenges Paul Felder (15-3-) in a lightweight showdown, and Myles Jury (13-1-0) and Chad Mendes (17-4-0) square off in a featherweight matchup.
The remainder of the card includes Cat "Alpha" Zingano (9-3-0) against Marion "The Bruiser" Reneau (9-3-1) in a women's bantamweight bout; Liz “Girl-rilla” Carmouche (11-6-0) vs. Jennifer Maia (15-4-1) in a women’s flyweight bout; and a flyweight battle between Justin “Tank” Scoggins (11-4-0) and Said Nurmagomedov (11-1-0). Nurmagomedov, who will make his UFC debut, is the cousin of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
