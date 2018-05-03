See the Kentucky Derby horses up close

Youth cheerleader Julianna Linton, of Houston, Texas, paid tribute to Florida native Shaquem Griffin after he became the first one-handed player to be drafted by the NFL in the modern era. He’s an inspiration to her, since Linton has one arm.
The Boise State football team held its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 14, at Albertsons Stadium. Hall of Fame inductees were introduced before the start of the scrimmage while Boise State football had some fun with a game of tug-of-war afte
After a stroke at age 53 in 2012, Kevin Rhinehart couldn't walk or speak. Now, he's made it his mission to inspire others and prove there's no end to possibility. He's done the Ironman in Hawaii — really — and now he's going to run the legendary B
Mountain View High girls basketball parent Craig Kreiser threw his jacket at a referee during a Dec. 1, 2017, game against Capital. Kreiser was banned from all high school sports and activities for a year, but he won't face criminal charges.