Steelheads drop Game 1 against Colorado in overtime, 1-0

Statesman staff

April 28, 2018 10:13 PM

The Colorado Eagles’ Collin Bowman scored 13:18 into overtime on Saturday night for the game’s only goal as the Idaho Steelheads lost Game 1 of the Mountain Division finals of the ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs in Loveland, Colorado.

The Eagles, who are the defending Kelly Cup champions, outshot the Steelheads 34-28 in regulation, but neither team was able to find the net.

Game 2 of the seven-game series is at 7:05 p.m. Sunday in Loveland. The Steelheads’ loss was their first since winning four straight games against the Allen Americans to overcome a 3-0 series hole in their first-round matchup.

Saturday, April 28: Colorado 1, Idaho 0, OT

Sunday, April 29: Idaho at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 2: Colorado at Idaho, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, May 3: Colorado at Idaho, 7:10 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 5: Colorado at Idaho, 7:10 p.m.

x-Monday, May 7: Idaho at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 9: Idaho at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

x-if necessary

