Steelheads drop Game 1 against Colorado in overtime, 1-0

The Colorado Eagles’ Collin Bowman scored 13:18 into overtime on Saturday night for the game’s only goal as the Idaho Steelheads lost Game 1 of the Mountain Division finals of the ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs in Loveland, Colorado.
The Eagles, who are the defending Kelly Cup champions, outshot the Steelheads 34-28 in regulation, but neither team was able to find the net.
Game 2 of the seven-game series is at 7:05 p.m. Sunday in Loveland. The Steelheads’ loss was their first since winning four straight games against the Allen Americans to overcome a 3-0 series hole in their first-round matchup.
ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs - Colorado Eagles 1, Idaho Steelheads 0
Saturday, April 28: Colorado 1, Idaho 0, OT
Sunday, April 29: Idaho at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 2: Colorado at Idaho, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday, May 3: Colorado at Idaho, 7:10 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 5: Colorado at Idaho, 7:10 p.m.
x-Monday, May 7: Idaho at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
x-Wednesday, May 9: Idaho at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
x-if necessary
