Historic comeback in Downtown Boise keeps Idaho Steelheads' season alive

Allen pulled its goalie for an extra skater with 2 minutes remaining in regulation, and Idaho made the Americans pay.
The Steelheads scored twice in the final 31 seconds to secure a 4-1 victory over Allen in Game 7 of their first-round Kelly Cup playoff game Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena.
Only one team in the 30-year history of the ECHL previously had won a playoff series after falling into a 3-0 hole, the 2010 Cincinnati Cyclones. The Steelheads were just the fourth team to even force Game 7 in that situation.
NHL teams are 4-184 all-time in series they trailed 3-0, according to The Puck Report.
The Steelheads advance to face the Colorado Eagles in the second round. The series begins Saturday and Sunday in Colorado, with Game 3 on May 2 in Boise. The Steelheads also are home May 3 and, if necessary, May 5.
The Eagles won the Mountain Division during the regular season; the Steelheads finished second.
This post will be updated.
Comments