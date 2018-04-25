Steelheads forward Connor Chatham leaps into the glass to celebrate with fans after he follows the puck into a goalie-less net Wednesday at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise. The Steelheads defeated the Allen Americans 4-1, capping four straight wins in the ECHL playoff series after being down 3-0.
Steelheads forward Connor Chatham leaps into the glass to celebrate with fans after he follows the puck into a goalie-less net Wednesday at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise. The Steelheads defeated the Allen Americans 4-1, capping four straight wins in the ECHL playoff series after being down 3-0. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Steelheads forward Connor Chatham leaps into the glass to celebrate with fans after he follows the puck into a goalie-less net Wednesday at CenturyLink Arena in Downtown Boise. The Steelheads defeated the Allen Americans 4-1, capping four straight wins in the ECHL playoff series after being down 3-0. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Sports

Historic comeback in Downtown Boise keeps Idaho Steelheads' season alive

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

April 25, 2018 09:52 PM

Allen pulled its goalie for an extra skater with 2 minutes remaining in regulation, and Idaho made the Americans pay.

The Steelheads scored twice in the final 31 seconds to secure a 4-1 victory over Allen in Game 7 of their first-round Kelly Cup playoff game Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Only one team in the 30-year history of the ECHL previously had won a playoff series after falling into a 3-0 hole, the 2010 Cincinnati Cyclones. The Steelheads were just the fourth team to even force Game 7 in that situation.

NHL teams are 4-184 all-time in series they trailed 3-0, according to The Puck Report.

The Steelheads advance to face the Colorado Eagles in the second round. The series begins Saturday and Sunday in Colorado, with Game 3 on May 2 in Boise. The Steelheads also are home May 3 and, if necessary, May 5.

The Eagles won the Mountain Division during the regular season; the Steelheads finished second.

This post will be updated.

  Comments  