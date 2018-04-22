Steelheads force Game 6 in Boise after another come-from-behind win

The Idaho Steelheads fought off the Allen Americans 2-1 on Sunday night in Allen, Texas, to stave off elimination for the second straight game in the ECHL’s Kelly Cup playoffs.
The Steelheads now trail Allen 3-2 in the first-round series, which returns to CenturyLink Arena in Boise for Game 6 at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday and a potential Game 7 at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Allen opened up the scoring in the first period with a power play goal while Idaho’s Tommy Thompson was serving a four-minute double minor for roughing. The extended penalty came just a few minutes after the Steelheads were unable to cash in on a four-minute power play of their own.
Midway through the second period, Idaho evened things up with a goal from Eric Sweetman. The Steelheads then took the lead just over two minutes later when Max French scored on a 5-on-3 power play.
Allen pulled goalie Jake Paterson for an extra attacker with two minutes left in the third, but were unable to find the net.
The Steelheads’ Game 5 storyline mirrored that of Game 4 on Friday night, when they also fell behind 1-0 in Allen before rallying for a 2-1 win.
Comments