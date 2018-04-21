Expansion Los Angeles FC tops Montreal Impact 5-3

Carlos Vela scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute and expansion Los Angeles FC overcame Ignacio Piatti's hat trick to beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 5-3 on Saturday.
Los Angeles (4-2-0) scored four straight second-half goals for its second consecutive victory. Montreal (2-5-0) has lost three straight.
Laurent Ciman scored in his return to Montreal after being traded to Los Angeles in the offseason. Benny Feilhaber and Latif Blessing added goals for L.A., and Impact defender Jukka Raitala scored an own goal.
Montreal went down a player in the 31st minute when Victor Cabrera was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Marco Urena in the penalty box. Urena stepped up to the spot, but Evan Bush got his fingers on the low, powerful shot. Montreal was leading 2-1.
Vela made up for Urena's miss late to make it 4-3, firing a shot down the middle after Daniel Lovitz took down Diego Rossi in the box. Blessing added a goal in the 89th minute.
FC DALLAS 2, UNION 0
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mauro Diaz and Maximiliano Urruti scored and FC Dallas beat Philadelphia to remain one of the two unbeaten teams in MLS.
Diaz opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 64th minute. Dallas' Matt Hedges drew the penalty, trying to connect with Diaz's corner and getting pulled down from behind by defender Auston Trusty at the top of the 6-yard box.
FC Dallas (3-0-3) made it 2-0 in the 74th minute when Roland Lamah played a through ball up the left side to Urruti, who slipped around goalkeeper Andre Blake with his first touch and slotted home the finish from a narrow angle.
The Union extended their winless streak to five and dropped to 1-3-2.
ORLANDO CITY 3, EARTHQUAKES 2
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller had a goal and an assist and Orlando City held on to beat San Jose for its fourth win in a row.
Mueller chest-trapped a long pass by Yoshimar Yotun, beat a defender and, from the top-right corner of the 6-yard box, side-netted a rising shot to open the scoring in the second minute.
Sacha Kljestan added a goal in the 35th and Dominic Dwyer scored in the 69th minute to give Orlando City (4-2-1) a 3-0 lead. Florian Jungwirth scored in the 78th and 90th for San Jose (1-3-2).
DYNAMO 5, TORONTO FC 1
HOUSTON (AP) — Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists, Joe Willis made six saves and Houston beat Toronto FC to snap a four-game winless streak.
Mauro Manotas, a 22-year-old in his fourth season with the Dynamo (2-2-2), scored in the third minute, Jose Leonardo Ribeiro da Silva made added a goal in the seventh. Quioto poked it away from Toronto's Julian Dunn-Johnson to Manotas, who took a couple steps and tapped it in from just inside the box to open the scoring and Leonardo trapped a clearance and rolled it just inside the post from the top of the area.
Quioto beat Dunn on the left side and, after his cross was deflected by a defender, Eric Alexander finished from point blank range to make it 3-0 early in the second half.
Mitchell Taintor headed home a corner kick from Ager Aketxe for his first MLS goal to put Toronto (1-4-0) on the board in the 52nd minute, but Quioto fed Alberth Elis for a goal in the 60th and then capped the scoring in the 77th.
FIRE 2, RED BULLS 1
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Aleksandar Katai and Nemanja Nikolic scored and Richard Sanchez had a career-high nine saves to help Chicago beat New York.
Katai gave Chicago (2-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Brandon Vincent's corner kick was headed away by New York's Aaron Long, but Katai drilled a left-footer into the net.
Nikolic converted from the spot in the 69th minute after goalkeeper Luis Robles took down Katai inside the area. Bradley Wright-Phillips scored in the 81st for New York (3-3-0). The Red Bulls had their 11-game unbeaten streak snapped.
CREW 2, REVOLUTION 2, TIE
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cristian Penilla scored the tying goal in the first minute of first-half stoppage time and New England held on for the draw with Columbus.
Penilla one-timed Juan Agudelo's arching pass to cap the scoring for New England (3-2-2) on the final play of the first half.
Gyasi Zardes made it 2-1 for the Crew (3-3-2) in the 43rd minute with a right-footed shot from the middle of the 18-yard box for his fifth goal of the season.
New England's Andrew Farrell inadvertently headed the ball into the back of his net for an own goal, and Teal Bunbury tied it in the 14th minute.
