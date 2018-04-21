Paul Eichhorn, 16, an exchange student visiting Boise from Germany, approaches the finish line of the Race To Robie Creek Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Gus Gibbs, 32, of Boise finishes the Race to Robie Creek first with a time of 1:19:40.46 Saturday, April 21, 2018. It was the 41st annual running of the 13.1 mile race, billed as the toughest half marathon in the Northwest.
Megan Lacy, 24, of Boise was the first woman to cross the Race to Robie Creek finish line with a 1:33:44.23 time Saturday, April 21, 2018. It was the 41st annual running of the 13.1 mile race, billed as the toughest half marathon in the Northwest.
Daniel Button finished the Race to Robie Creek in second place Saturday, April 21, 2018 with a time of 1:20:41.37.
A crowd of supporters cheer as runners see the finish line during the 41st annual Race to Robie Creek Saturday, April 21, 2018.
With the finish in sight runners begin to sprint during the 41st annual Race to Robie Creek Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Katie Duke gets a hug from her husband RT Duke at the finish line of the4 Race to Robie Creek Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Runners make the final dash to the finish of the Race To Robie Creek Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Runners make a cool-down walk at the finish of the 41st annual Race to Robie Creek Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Kelly Wolff of Boise waves to her family waiting to greet her after finishing the 41st annual Race to Robie Creek Saturday, April 21, 2018.
