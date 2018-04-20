She fought Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes. Now this UFC fighter is headed to Boise.

Cat "Alpha" Zingano will face Marion "The Bruiser" Reneau in a women's bantamweight bout when UFC Fight Night makes its Boise debut in July.
On Friday, the UFC announced the first three fights scheduled for the July 14 event at CenturyLink Arena. Tickets go on sale May 18, and the main event has not yet been released.
Zingano (9-3-0) won the first nine fights of her pro career, but is currently on a three-fight skid. The 35-year-old from Broomfield, Colorado, is the sixth-ranked female bantamweight and most recently lost a split decision to Ketlen Vieira at UFC 222. Zingano is perhaps best known for her loss by submission to Ronda Rousey at UFC 184, but she also has wins over Amanda Nunes at UFC 178 and Miesha Tate at UFC The Ultimate Fighter 17 Finale. Both victories were by TKO.
Reneau (9-3-1) fell to Holly Holm at UFC Fight Night 71.
Liz “Girl-rilla” Carmouche (11-6-0) will square off against Jennifer Maia (15-4-1) in a women’s flyweight bout. And the first fight announced on the men's side is a flyweight battle between Justin “Tank” Scoggins (11-4-0) and Said Nurmagomedov (11-1-0). Nurmagomedov, who will make his UFC debut, is the cousin of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Over the past four years, CenturyLink Arena has helped feed a growing mixed martial arts fan base in Boise with the promotion of its Front Street Fights.
The venue also hosted Bellator 155 in May 2016. The nationally televised event featured 14 fights, headlined by Rafael Carvalho and Melvin Manhoef’s bout for the middleweight world championship.
The UFC is considered the world’s leading MMA promoter.
