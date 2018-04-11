Punches thrown and benches cleared in Padres-Rockies game at Coors Field

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 57 Benches clear and punches thrown in Padres-Rockies game with Nolan Arenado at the center Pause 503 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin looks ahead to 2018 spring game 235 Time has flown by for Boise State senior CB Tyler Horton 244 Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland on starting as a freshman 44 WWE star Elias sings for fans at New Orleans bar before Wrestlemania 363 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin breaks down the Broncos’ second spring scrimmage 45 Bald Eagle comes in for landing on Mariners pitcher's shoulders during national anthem 236 Boise State LB Benton Wickersham on his unique path to the Broncos 150 Spear speaks to U of I students 79 12 year old signs a National Letter of Intent to join Boise State football for a day Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado charged the mound after a fastball from Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo almost hit Arenado. The pitch set off a brawl on Coors Field resulting in five ejections. Elizabeth Lindsay via Facebook

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado charged the mound after a fastball from Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo almost hit Arenado. The pitch set off a brawl on Coors Field resulting in five ejections. Elizabeth Lindsay via Facebook