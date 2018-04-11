More Videos

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado charged the mound after a fastball from Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo almost hit Arenado. The pitch set off a brawl on Coors Field resulting in five ejections. Elizabeth Lindsay via Facebook
Punches thrown and benches cleared in Padres-Rockies game at Coors Field

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

April 11, 2018 04:46 PM

Benches cleared in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday afternoon’s San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game at Denver’s Coors Field after a Padres pitcher appeared to attempt to hit a Rockies batter.

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado charged the mound after Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo threw a fast ball toward Arenado that forced him to move out of the way. Arenado ran toward the mound and threw off his batting helmet. Perdomo ran at Arenado and threw his glove at the all-star third baseman.

That’s when the madness began.

Arenado threw a punch at Perdomo, which was followed by both teams leaving their benches to gather on the infield. Players on both teams wrestled with each other before eventually being separated. Five players were ejected from the game, including Arenado and Perdomo, according to ESPN.

The Rockies defeated the Padres 6-4.

