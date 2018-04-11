Punches thrown and benches cleared in Padres-Rockies game at Coors Field

Benches cleared in the bottom of the third inning of Wednesday afternoon’s San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game at Denver’s Coors Field after a Padres pitcher appeared to attempt to hit a Rockies batter.
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado charged the mound after Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo threw a fast ball toward Arenado that forced him to move out of the way. Arenado ran toward the mound and threw off his batting helmet. Perdomo ran at Arenado and threw his glove at the all-star third baseman.
Benches clear at Coors Field after the Padres throw at Nolan Arenado. Arenado throws a punch. Basically everyone involved pic.twitter.com/AnlzyGdPme— Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) April 11, 2018
That’s when the madness began.
Arenado threw a punch at Perdomo, which was followed by both teams leaving their benches to gather on the infield. Players on both teams wrestled with each other before eventually being separated. Five players were ejected from the game, including Arenado and Perdomo, according to ESPN.
The Rockies defeated the Padres 6-4.
