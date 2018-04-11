Benches clear and punches thrown in Padres-Rockies game with Nolan Arenado at the center
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado charged the mound after a fastball from Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo almost hit Arenado. The pitch set off a brawl on Coors Field resulting in five ejections.
Elizabeth Lindsay via Facebook
Idaho Athletic Director Rob Spear told the ASUI Senate on Wednesday that there was “mass confusion” in April 2013 about a policy that governed off-campus incidents and he was not properly trained on that policy.
Boise State football teamed up with St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital to host "Broncos for a Day," which allowed two boys, Reece Bass and Nikko Worthington, to practice with the Boise State football team for a day.