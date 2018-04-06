Bald eagle landing on pitcher is the most American moment ever, minus the Canadian.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 45 Bald Eagle comes in for landing on Mariners pitcher's shoulders during national anthem Pause 236 Boise State LB Benton Wickersham on his unique path to the Broncos 150 Spear speaks to U of I students 79 12 year old signs a National Letter of Intent to join Boise State football for a day 265 Boise State LB Riley Whimpey eager to help fill Vander Esch’s shoes 152 After 'dark times' during recovery, Tiger Woods aims for fifth Masters win 105 'I want to be the best linebacker in the NFL' 341 Leighton Vander Esch ‘absolutely’ feels he is a first-round NFL pick 319 Cedrick Wilson on Boise State pro day, NFL interest 197 Former Boise State TE Jake Roh discusses pro day and trying snapping Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

While the national anthem was being played before the Seattle Mariners' opener against the Minnesota Twins, a bald eagle landed on pitcher James Paxton's shoulders. Brad Kuehn via Storyful

While the national anthem was being played before the Seattle Mariners' opener against the Minnesota Twins, a bald eagle landed on pitcher James Paxton's shoulders. Brad Kuehn via Storyful