Hamels pitches Rangers to 4-1 win over A's

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press

April 03, 2018 11:13 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Cole Hamels pitched four-hit ball over five innings, Joey Gallo hit his 50th home run in 204 games and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Texas third baseman Andre Beltre singled in the second to tie Rod Carew for most hits by a Latin-born player. Rougned Odor singled twice and drove in two runs, and Nomar Mazara added two hits and scored twice.

The Rangers ended a three-game losing streak this season and a nine-game skid at the Coliseum.

Hamels (1-1) bounced back from a rough start on opening day, dominating an A's lineup that had scored three or more runs in four of the first five games.

