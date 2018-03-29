Boise Lego master recreates Idaho Steelheads’ 2004 Kelly Cup Championship

The Idaho Steelheads recently clinched their 21st consecutive postseason berth and home-ice advantage for the first round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Boisean Jared Jacobs helped the Steelheads celebrate by creating one of his signature stop-action videos using Legos.
Not long ago, Jacobs turned the one-time hobby into a full-time job. His business, GoldYeller, has produced Lego re-enactment videos for the Big Ten Network and the Golf Channel.
Jacobs also has done scenes from TV and movies, including “Breaking Bad,” “Ghostbusters” and Bob Ross painting.
In his Steelheads video, Jacobs recreated the team’s 2004 Kelly Cup Championship.
“I’ve been a part of this organization for 15 seasons now and loved making this video,” Jacobs said in an Instagram post. “I’m pumped for the playoffs to start.”
The Steelheads have two regular-season home games remaining Friday and Saturday against the Utah Grizzlies. Both games start at 7:10 p.m. at CenturyLink Arena.
Although its first-round playoff opponent has not yet been determined, tickets are on sale for Idaho’s first two home playoff games April 13-14. Tickets can be purchased here.
