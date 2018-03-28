Sports

AUTO RACING PACKAGE: Auto Racing Glance

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 08:14 AM

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

MONSTER ENERGY CUP

Last race: Clint Bowyer snapped a winless streak that had stretched back 190 races by taking first Monday in Martinsville.

Next race: O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, April 8, Texas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

XFINITY

Last race: Joey Logano was dominant in Fontana on March 17, leading all but 11 laps.

Next race: My Bariatric Solutions 300, April 7, Texas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

Last week: John Hunter Nemechek became the fourth different driver to win in the series this season at Martinsville.

Next race: May 4, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

VERIZON INDYCAR

Last race: Sebastian Bourdais opened the season with a win in St. Petersburg on March 11.

Next race: Phoenix Grand Prix, April 7, ISM Raceway, Phoenix.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

__

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Sebastian Vettel kicked off 2018 by winning in Melbourne.

Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix, April 8, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

___

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last week: Richie Crampton took first in Top Fuel in Florida on March 18.

Next race: Four-Wide Nationals, April 6-8, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

