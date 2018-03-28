AUTO RACING PACKAGE: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern
NASCAR
MONSTER ENERGY CUP
Last race: Clint Bowyer snapped a winless streak that had stretched back 190 races by taking first Monday in Martinsville.
Next race: O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, April 8, Texas Motor Speedway.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
XFINITY
Last race: Joey Logano was dominant in Fontana on March 17, leading all but 11 laps.
Next race: My Bariatric Solutions 300, April 7, Texas Motor Speedway.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
CAMPING WORLD TRUCK
Last week: John Hunter Nemechek became the fourth different driver to win in the series this season at Martinsville.
Next race: May 4, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
VERIZON INDYCAR
Last race: Sebastian Bourdais opened the season with a win in St. Petersburg on March 11.
Next race: Phoenix Grand Prix, April 7, ISM Raceway, Phoenix.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
__
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Sebastian Vettel kicked off 2018 by winning in Melbourne.
Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix, April 8, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
___
NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING
Last week: Richie Crampton took first in Top Fuel in Florida on March 18.
Next race: Four-Wide Nationals, April 6-8, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
