Dodgers designate OF Trayce Thompson for assignment

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Trayce Thompson steals second during the team's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Ariz.T he Dodgers have cut Thompson, the brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. Thompson was competing for a spot in a crowded Los Angeles outfield that includes Chris Taylor, Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Joc Pederson and Andrew Toles. Thompson was designated for assignment by the defending NL champions to make room on the 40-man roster for right-hander Cory Mazzoni, who was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo