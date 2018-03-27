Shurmur expects Beckham to attend Giants' offseason program

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in East Rutherford, N.J. Giants coach Pat Shurmur says he expects Odell Beckham Jr. to attend offseason workouts when they start in April. Trade rumors are surrounding the controversial star receiver and there has been strong speculation Beckham will hold out during training camp because he doesn't want to play the fifth and final year of his rookie deal without a new contract. "All reports are he will be ready to go as we get going," Shurmur said Tuesday morning, March 27, 2018, at the NFL meetings. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo