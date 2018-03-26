Sports

UCLA's Holiday to leave school a year early for NBA draft

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 09:41 PM

LOS ANGELES

UCLA guard Aaron Holiday says he will forgo his senior year to enter the NBA draft.

The junior from Chatsworth, California, announced his decision Monday on Twitter. He says that he and his family feel it's in his best interest to declare for the June draft. He thanked his family, coaches, school and Bruins fans for their support.

Holiday averaged a Pac-12-leading 20.3 points this season, to go with a team-high 5.8 assists per game and 3.7 rebounds. He earned first team All-Pac-12 honors and was named to the league's all-defensive team.

He went from a sixth-man role as a sophomore to starting all 33 games this season. Holiday was the school's first player to lead the conference in scoring since Reggie Miller in 1985-86.

Holiday's older brother and former UCLA star, Jrue, plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.

  Comments  

