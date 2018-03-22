College of Southern Idaho men upset No. 2 seed for spot in JC Final Four

The 10th-seeded College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team is just two victories away from its fourth national championship.
The Golden Eagles defeated No. 2 Northwest Florida State 107-93 on Thursday to advance to the Final Four of the NJCAA National Tournament at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.
CSI (30-5) will play in Friday’s semifinals at 7 p.m. MT against the winner of Thursday’s late game between Vincennes (Indiana) and Southwest Florida, which was in progress at press time.
The national championship game is set for 6 p.m. MT on Saturday.
Against the Raiders (31-3), the Golden Eagles went 14-for-28 from 3-point range and led 51-35 at halftime. CSI sophomore guard Charles Jones Jr. led all scorers with 30 points, including five 3s, and sophomore Jake Hendricks connected on 6-of-9 from deep for 20 points. Five Golden Eagles reached double-digit scoring.
The Golden Eagles previously won national titles in 1976, 1987 and 2011 and have appeared in the national championship game six times, according to njcaa.org.
