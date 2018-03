This favorite Boise breakfast bistro gets a shoutout on ESPN

On a segment of Bracketology, ESPN college basketball studio host Rece Davis had a suggestion for the head coach of the University of Kentucky men's basketball team, John Calipari: Try Goldy's Breakfast Bistro. Calipari and the University of Kentucky men's basketball team will be in Boise this week for the NCAA Tournament after defeating Tennessee in the finals of the SEC Tournament.