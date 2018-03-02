Idaho Statesman Sports wins five national awards for coverage

The Idaho Statesman Sports staff received awards in five different categories this week from the Associated Press Sports Editors, which conducts a nationwide contest for sports journalism every year.
The APSE gave the Idaho Statesman a Top 10 in its circulation classification — the highest honor available — for its digital content (website) and honorable mentions for its Sunday newspaper section and in the special section category. The special section submitted was the Hiking, Biking & Trails section published in April 2017.
High school sports reporter Michael Lycklama also won two writing awards. He was honored with Top 10s in explanatory reporting for his in-depth look at artificial-turf safety testing at local high schools and in beat writing for a collection of high school sports articles. The beat writing entry included his story on the botched hiring of two Nampa High coaches, a feature on the multi-school collaboration that created the Tri-Valley football team and his “white lie” game story from the 2017 football season.
