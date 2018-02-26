Haas drivers Romain Grosjean of France, left, and Kevin Magnussen of Denmark hold their helmets while posing for photos during the Haas team official presentation at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.
Haas drivers Romain Grosjean of France, left, and Kevin Magnussen of Denmark hold their helmets while posing for photos during the Haas team official presentation at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Francisco Seco AP Photo
Haas drivers Romain Grosjean of France, left, and Kevin Magnussen of Denmark hold their helmets while posing for photos during the Haas team official presentation at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Francisco Seco AP Photo

Sports

Alonso's new McLaren loses wheel to start F1 testing

By JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

February 26, 2018 03:02 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

Fernando Alonso made an inauspicious start to the Formula One season on Monday, going off the track and losing a wheel on his new McLaren on the first day of testing.

Alonso was about to complete his seventh lap when his car went into the gravel on the final turn at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where it lost the right back wheel.

The session was stopped for a few minutes while a crew hauled the damaged McLaren onto a flatbed truck and drove it back to the pit lane.

The two-time world champion finished 15th in the drivers' standings last year after earning points in only five of the 20 races.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

McLaren is hoping to rebound this year after changing to Renaut engines following three problem-plagued campaigns with Honda.

Force India, Toro Rosso and Haas unveiled their new cars shortly before testing started in Barcelona.

Testing runs until Thursday. A second four-day session will be held from March 6-9.

The season-opening Australia GP is on March 25.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New Plymouth’s Rice wins fourth state wrestling title

View More Video