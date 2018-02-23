Students storm court after Northwest Nazarene's historic win

Boise State A'Shanti Coleman (layup), Braydey Hodgins (free throw), Riley Lupfer (3-pointer) and Shay Shaw (half court) tried to hit their four shots in rapid succession. They did it. (Video courtesy of Riley Lupfer/Boise State)
A toy store in North Carolina proved that you don’t need to be in Pyeongchang to join in on the Winter Olympics action when they went curling with a BB-8 droid. Staff at the family-run Dancing Bear Toys recorded this fun re-enactment of the cult sport.
Senior Chandler Hutchison transformed from "soft" and "immature" to possibly the best player in Boise State men's basketball history. Many experts believe Hutchison has the potential to be a first-round pick in the NBA Draft and the first Boise State player drafted since 1999.
Salmon River's Jordyn Pottenger sank a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Savages to a 55-54 win over Council in the second-place game at the 1A Division II District Three Tournament. Video courtesy of Joni Shepherd.
Offensive lineman Zack Bennett has signed a letter of intent with Florida Atlantic as part of National Signing Day. The Rocky Mountain High grad spent two years at Arizona Western before signing with FAU.