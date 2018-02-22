Halftime text message inspires senior on historic night for Northwest Nazarene

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:21 Students storm court after Northwest Nazarene's historic win Pause 1:00 Boise State football doesn't pull any punches with new training program 0:09 Boise State women hit four shots, including half-courter, in synchronized display 0:37 North Carolina toy store enlists BB-8 for some Olympic curling fun 1:03 Watch the wild finish between Eagle and Mountain View in 5A girls basketball seminfinals 0:29 Chandler Hutchison misses twice as Boise State falls short 2:37 Chandler Hutchison: 'Basketball is life for me' 3:11 Williams on loss at Utah State: 'We can't get comfortable' 1:39 Highlights: 4A District Three girls basketball championship 1:54 Highlights: 5A District Three girls basketball championship game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Northwest Nazarene women's basketball team upset Alaska Anchorage 104-78 to move into a tie for the GNAC regular-season title, a program first. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com

The Northwest Nazarene women's basketball team upset Alaska Anchorage 104-78 to move into a tie for the GNAC regular-season title, a program first. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com