McCarty has big third, No. 6 Texas beats Kansas State

Brooke McCarty scored 13 of her 17 points in the pivotal third quarter and No. 6 Texas beat Kansas State 76-54 on Saturday night.
McCarty, a senior and reigning Big 12 player of the year, scored 10 points in a 1:49 span.
Texas (20-4, 11-2 Big 12) led by 11 when McCarty began her surge. The Longhorns were ahead by 19 when she finished and well on their way to a seventh straight victory against Kansas State.
Joyner Holmes had 11 points and seven rebounds in 16 minutes for Texas. Jordan Hosey added 10 points and eight rebounds in 14 minutes.
Peyton Williams led Kansas State (13-12, 5-9) with 13 points, one more than Kayla Goth.
Senior guard Ariel Atkins, Texas' most effective player this season, was limited to just six minutes in the first half because she picked up two fouls in the first quarter, a common problem during her career. She finished with eight points, seven fewer than her average, in 21 minutes.
Texas received a boost from the 6-foot-4 Audrey-Ann Caron-Goudreau, who produced eight points, three steals and two blocks in the half. But Caron-Goudreau sustained an injured left wrist with 34 seconds left in the half and did not return to the game.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas State: The Wildcats are the best team in the Big 12 at taking care of the ball, averaging just 12 turnovers a game. They committed 13 by midway through the second quarter against Texas, 10 on steals by the Longhorns, who turned them into 12 points. Kansas State finished with 25 turnovers, eight by Goth. Texas scored converted the turnovers into 25 points.
Texas: Sug Sutton, the sophomore reserve point guard for Texas, struggled last season after missing most of her senior year of high school with a knee injury that required surgery. She has played much better this season. Against Kansas State, Sutton showed a glimpse of why she is the presumptive replacement for McCarty. Sutton made a 3-point shot to beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter. Then she made a basket from just inside the 3-point line as the first half ended to give Texas a 39-30 lead.
UP NEXT
Kansas State hosts TCU on Feb. 17. The Horned Frogs defeated Kansas State 68-63 on Jan. 24 in Manhattan.
Texas hosts Texas Tech on Wednesday. The Longhorns have won nine straight against Tech, including a 90-39 victory in Lubbock on Jan. 20. The 51-point margin of victory was their largest ever in a Big 12 game.
Comments