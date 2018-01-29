Lindsey Vonn eyes some unfinished business at 2018 Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2010, file photo, Lindsey Vonn of the United States, shows the gold medal she won in the Women's downhill, during the medal ceremony at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia. Vonn has some unfinished business on her agenda as she heads to the Pyeongchang Olympics. That includes trying to win more medals after missing the last Olympics because of a bad knee. Luca Bruno, File AP Photo