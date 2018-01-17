Sports

CSUN gets first Big West win, beats UC Riverside 66-57

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

Tavrion Dawson had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Cal State Northridge rolled to a 66-57 victory over UC Riverside on Wednesday night for its first Big West Conference win.

Dawson made four 3-pointers, collected his first double-double of the season, and surpassed 1,000 career points. Terrell Gomez chipped in 13 points and a career-high nine assists for the Matadors (4-14, 1-3). Reggie Theus Jr. added 10 points.

Chance Murray scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half for UC Riverside (5-14, 0-5), which has lost seven straight and remains winless in the conference. DJ Sylvester chipped in 15 points.

Theus scored four straight points and Gomez added eight during a 15-3 run, and Cal State Northridge led 55-41 with six minutes left and cruised from there.

The Matadors have won four straight and five of the last six against UC Riverside.

