Dixson, Ottey combine for 42, UIC beats Milwaukee 88-73

Dikembe Dixson scored 22 points, Marcus Ottey added 20, and UIC never trailed in beating Milwaukee 88-73 on Friday night to win its third straight.

Tarkus Ferguson scored 15 points with nine assists and seven rebounds and Dominique Matthews added 11 points for UIC. The Flames (8-10, 3-2 Horizon League) outscored the Panthers 42-32 in the paint and shot 51.5 percent from the floor to Milwaukee's 38.5 percent.

Ottey scored a go-ahead layup and the Flames used runs of 8-0 and 11-1 to build a 38-26 halftime lead after holding the Panthers to 27.6 percent shooting from the floor (8 of 29).

Dixson scored 10 points in a 16-6 run for a 54-33 UIC lead early in the second half, then the Flames got their largest lead (62-39) on his 3 with 13:35 to play. Milwaukee closed to within 12 (67-55) on a 10-0 run capped by Brock Stull's 3 at 8:48, but got no closer.

Bryce Nze scored 17, Jeremiah Bell 16, Carson Warren-Newsome 14, Stull 11, and Vance Johnson 10 for Milwaukee (9-10, 2-4).

