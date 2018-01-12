Sports

Wise gets a win and earns chance to defend Olympic gold

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 05:17 PM

SNOWMASS, Colo.

American David Wise will get the chance to defend his Olympic gold medal after wrapping up his spot in the Pyeongchang Games with a victory in a ski halfpipe qualifier on Friday.

Wise beat fellow Americans Alex Ferreira and Aaron Blunck for his second victory of the season. Up to three more halfpipe spots are up for grabs next week in Mammoth Mountain. Ferreira, Blunck, Torin Yater-Wallace and Gus Kenworthy are among those in the mix.

Women's Olympic gold medalist Maddie Bowman finished fourth but also secured her Olympic spot.

Canada's Cassie Sharp took the title and was followed by American Brita Sigourney, who is tied for second with Devin Logan in the U.S. halfpipe qualifying standings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations

    Boise State junior Shani Remme and senior Mary Frances Bir discuss the Broncos’ upcoming 2018 gymnastics season.

Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations

Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations 1:07

Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations
Leon Rice on 52 fouls, wearing orange and winning on the road 3:55

Leon Rice on 52 fouls, wearing orange and winning on the road
Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly 0:14

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly

View More Video