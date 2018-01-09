FILE - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, Vitaly Mutko, Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister & Russia 2018 WCup Local Organising Committee Chairman, at an event in Moscow, Russia. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has filed an appeal against his lifetime ban from the Olympics. Mutko, a former sports minister, was deeply implicated in Russia's doping plot at the 2014 Sochi Olympics by two IOC commissions and a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation.
FILE - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, Vitaly Mutko, Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister & Russia 2018 WCup Local Organising Committee Chairman, at an event in Moscow, Russia. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has filed an appeal against his lifetime ban from the Olympics. Mutko, a former sports minister, was deeply implicated in Russia's doping plot at the 2014 Sochi Olympics by two IOC commissions and a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo
FILE - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, Vitaly Mutko, Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister & Russia 2018 WCup Local Organising Committee Chairman, at an event in Moscow, Russia. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has filed an appeal against his lifetime ban from the Olympics. Mutko, a former sports minister, was deeply implicated in Russia's doping plot at the 2014 Sochi Olympics by two IOC commissions and a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo

Sports

Mutko files sports court appeal against lifetime Olympic ban

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 10:38 AM

UPDATED 5 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has filed an appeal against his lifetime ban from the Olympics.

Mutko, a former sports minister, was deeply implicated in Russia's doping plot at the 2014 Sochi Olympics by two IOC commissions and a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation.

Mutko's ban was imposed last month ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next month.

But CAS says Mutko's "procedure will conclude after the Winter Olympics as there was no request for an urgent decision."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated

    The Borah High boys basketball team rallied to beat Mountain View 64-61 in double overtime on Thursday thanks to Austin Bolt's buzzer-beating block on a game-tying 3-pointer.

Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated

Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated 0:35

Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated
Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly 0:14

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly
Leon Rice said Broncos were 'scrapping, hustling' way to win 2:05

Leon Rice said Broncos were 'scrapping, hustling' way to win

View More Video