In this November 2010, photo, Japan's Yasuhiro Suzuki competes in the mens single kayak race at the 16th Asian Games in Shanwei, China. The top Japanese canoe sprinter has been banned for eight years, disqualifying him from the Tokyo Olympics, for lacing his rival's drink with a prohibited drug which caused him to fail a doping test. The Japan Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 that Suzuki was banned for putting an anabolic steroid into the drink bottle of his rival at a national championship in September.
In this November 2010, photo, Japan's Yasuhiro Suzuki competes in the mens single kayak race at the 16th Asian Games in Shanwei, China. The top Japanese canoe sprinter has been banned for eight years, disqualifying him from the Tokyo Olympics, for lacing his rival's drink with a prohibited drug which caused him to fail a doping test. The Japan Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 that Suzuki was banned for putting an anabolic steroid into the drink bottle of his rival at a national championship in September. Kyodo News via AP)
In this November 2010, photo, Japan's Yasuhiro Suzuki competes in the mens single kayak race at the 16th Asian Games in Shanwei, China. The top Japanese canoe sprinter has been banned for eight years, disqualifying him from the Tokyo Olympics, for lacing his rival's drink with a prohibited drug which caused him to fail a doping test. The Japan Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 that Suzuki was banned for putting an anabolic steroid into the drink bottle of his rival at a national championship in September. Kyodo News via AP)

Sports

Japan kayak racer banned 8 years for spiking drink of rival

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 02:09 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

TOKYO

A Japanese kayaker has been banned from competition for eight years for spiking the drink of a rival so that he would fail a doping test.

Yasuhiro Suzuki drugged his key rival at last year's national championships in September. Suzuki spiked the drink of rival Seiji Komatsu with an anabolic steroid causing him to fail a doping test, the Japan Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday.

The Japan Canoe Federation began investigating after Komatsu tested positive but denied ever taking drugs.

After Komatsu tested positive, Suzuki admitted putting a muscle-building supplement containing the banned steroid methandienone in his drink.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident is Japan's first case of an athlete failing a doping test due to deliberate contamination, according to the Japan Anti-Doping Agency, which handed down the eight-year ban.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated

    The Borah High boys basketball team rallied to beat Mountain View 64-61 in double overtime on Thursday thanks to Austin Bolt's buzzer-beating block on a game-tying 3-pointer.

Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated

Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated 0:35

Buzzer-beating block keeps Borah boys basketball undefeated
Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly 0:14

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly
Leon Rice said Broncos were 'scrapping, hustling' way to win 2:05

Leon Rice said Broncos were 'scrapping, hustling' way to win

View More Video