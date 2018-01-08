Brazilian soccer player Philippe Coutinho Correia poses for the media at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Philippe Coutinho is joining Barcelona after Liverpool agreed Saturday to sell the Brazilian in a deal that makes him one of the most expensive players in soccer history.
Brazilian soccer player Philippe Coutinho Correia poses for the media at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Philippe Coutinho is joining Barcelona after Liverpool agreed Saturday to sell the Brazilian in a deal that makes him one of the most expensive players in soccer history. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
Brazilian soccer player Philippe Coutinho Correia poses for the media at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Philippe Coutinho is joining Barcelona after Liverpool agreed Saturday to sell the Brazilian in a deal that makes him one of the most expensive players in soccer history. Manu Fernandez AP Photo

Sports

Barcelona record-signing Coutinho out injured for 3 weeks

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 05:25 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BARCELONA, Spain

Philippe Coutinho officially signed with Barcelona on Monday but the club said his debut will be delayed by about three weeks because of a muscle injury.

The right leg injury was confirmed during the medical the player underwent in Barcelona before inking the deal worth up to 160 million euros ($192 million) — a record for the Spanish club.

The 25-year-old Coutinho had been playing regularly with Liverpool but missed the team's weekend match because of the injury.

The Brazilian player was being officially introduced to Barcelona fans on Monday, a day after the club announced the signing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Spanish club failed to acquire Coutinho in last year's transfer window after Liverpool rejected three bids even though the player had already shown his desire to make the move to Barcelona.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

    Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed.

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient
The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 1:32

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction
The new Boise public library: Woodward looks forward — and back 1:38

The new Boise public library: Woodward looks forward — and back

View More Video