Canadian women know Olympic gold standard expected in hockey

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2014, file photo, Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin bites her gold medal after scoring the winning goal in overtime to beat the United States 3-2 for the gold medal in women's hockey at the Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia. hockey is Canada where boys and girls grab sticks and start whacking at pucks almost as soon as they start walking. Expectations are sky high when Canadians step on the ice, and the women have done their part winning the last four Olympics to maintain their spot dominating the game worldwide. The Canadian Press via AP, FIle Paul Chiasson