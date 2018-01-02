Oregon State RB Ryan Nall will enter the NFL draft

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, Oregon State running back Ryan Nall 34) breaks away from the Colorado defense for a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore. Nall has decided to declare for the NFL draft with a year of eligibility remaining. “When I was recruited four years ago, I was fortunate in knowing that I was going to be in the best hands both academically and athletically,” he said in a statement released Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. “My time at Oregon State has been a blessing _ both on and off the field _ as the memories that I have shared with my teammates, coaches, and Beaver Nation will be with me forever.”