Murray lone heir apparent among 5-star backup QBs in playoff

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray 1) carries against UTEP during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla. Murray was a five-star recruit and one of the most celebrated high school players to come out of Texas in recent years. He started three games as a freshman for Texas A&M, but it went sour quickly in College Station and he transferred to Oklahoma. He sat out last season to satisfy NCAA requirements and has spent this season mostly mopping up as Baker Mayfield led No. 2 Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. “I’m just being patient,” Murray said.