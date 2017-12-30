Sports

New general manager Gettleman fires Giants VP Marc Ross

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 11:45 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

The New York Giants have fired Marc Ross, the team's vice president of player evaluation for the last five seasons.

New general manager Dave Gettleman on Saturday announced the move, his first since rejoining the franchise.

Ross had been with the Giants since 2007, serving six years as director of college scouting. Ross had been in charge of the Giants' draft, along with previous GM Jerry Reese, who was let go this month.

Ross was one of four candidates to interview for the general manager position.

Among the players New York drafted under Ross were Odell Beckham, Jr., Sterling Shepard, Landon Collins and Jason Pierre-Paul.

