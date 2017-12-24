2 Olympic hockey sisters playing for different nations

In this photo taken Sept. 24, 2017, South Kore;s Marissa Brandt yells instructions to teammates as they play Minnesota in the second period of an exhibition hockey game in Minneapolis. Marissa, a native Korean who was adopted as an infant by parents in Minnesota, and her sister Hannah will both be playing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in women's hockey. Marissa for South Korea and Hannah for the U.S. John Autey AP Photo