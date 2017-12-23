Princeton forward Sebastian Much
Stephens hits buzzer beater, Princeton edges Akron 64-62

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 07:49 PM

HONOLULU

Myles Stephens kissed a shot off the glass as time ran out and Princeton scrapped past Akron 64-62 on Saturday in a game that was tied nine times with eight lead changes at the Diamond Head Classic.

Amir Bell scored 16 points, Stephens added another 15, Sebastian Much 12 and all three figured in the final seconds for Princeton (6-7). The Tigers were ahead 57-53 with under three minutes to play, but Akron roared back with a pair of Malcolm Duvivier 3-pointers to tie at 59.

Much canned a big 3 on the other end with less than a minute to go, but Duvivier hit his third straight 3-poiner to tie again with 10 seconds left. Bell advanced the ball off the inbounds and called time with six seconds left as Princeton set up the final shot. Much drove hard to the hoop and flicked to ball to Stephens who hit the winner in a crowd.

Much, a freshman, finished in double figures for the fourth straight game.

Duvivier finished with 18 points to lead Akron (6-4) making six 3-pointers. Eric Parrish added 16 points, going 3-for-3 from distance.

